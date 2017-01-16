Give Together, a Family Volunteer Event, In Conjunction with Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service

Volunteer Fairfax invites families with school-age children to participate in a special family event held in conjunction with Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service. Give Together service projects are fun, hands-on activities and are specially designed with young people in mind. Projects will directly benefit local nonprofits. All Give Together activities take place indoors at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia in Fairfax. Three shifts are available: 9:30am, 11:30am and 1:30pm! This event is free with registration. Please visit www.volunteerfairfax.org by January 11 to reserve space for your family.