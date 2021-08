Join the Canine Companions Old Dominion Chapter for the third annual Give a Dog a Job 5k fundraiser!

Since 1975, Canine Companions has provided service dogs free of charge to recipients in need.

Come spend your morning with us and help GIVE A DOG A JOB!

Virtual options are available and can be completed from September 17th to September 19th, 2021.

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/GiveaDogaJob5krunwalk