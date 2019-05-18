Girls For A Change presents the 2019 annual showcase which celebrates and presents projects developed by this year’s Girl Action Teams with a focus on social justice, challenges in the girls’ communities, and designing and implementing creative solutions. The event will be emceed by Coach Nickey, who has been working with the middle and high school girls throughout the year, and features special guest, Douriean Fletcher, jewelry designer for the Oscar-winning film, Black Panther. Ms. Fletcher will be sharing her story through a conversation led by members of the Girl Action Teams and audience Q & A. Free, tickets required.
Girls For A Change 2019 Black Girl Showcase
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
Kids & Family
