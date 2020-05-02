Ginter Park Home and Garden Tour, Ginter in Bloom!

Union Presbyterian Seminary 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, VA, Virginia 23227

Home and Garden Tour, fundraiser for Ginter Park Residents Association. Tour 10 iconic Ginter Park homes and gardens, plus the William Smith Morton Library. Enjoy festival style lunch by Goatocado at tour hospitality and ticketing venue adjacent to the Library, 3401 Brook Road. Advance tour tickets, $20; lunch, $13. Visit our website for details.

Union Presbyterian Seminary 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, VA, Virginia 23227 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Home & Garden
