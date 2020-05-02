Home and Garden Tour, fundraiser for Ginter Park Residents Association. Tour 10 iconic Ginter Park homes and gardens, plus the William Smith Morton Library. Enjoy festival style lunch by Goatocado at tour hospitality and ticketing venue adjacent to the Library, 3401 Brook Road. Advance tour tickets, $20; lunch, $13. Visit our website for details.
Ginter Park Home and Garden Tour, Ginter in Bloom!
Union Presbyterian Seminary 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, VA, Virginia 23227
Union Presbyterian Seminary 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, VA, Virginia 23227
Charity & Fundraisers, Home & Garden
Feb 28, 2020Feb 29, 2020
