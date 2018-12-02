“Gingerbread House Workshop” by Center for the Arts

Build Your Own Gingerbread House! Come create an artistic decoration you can display with pride. You bring one bag of candy to share and we’ll supply our homemade gingerbread, fresh royal icing, and fancy trimmings for each person to make their own unique “home sweet home.” Looking for holiday outings? Sign up with friends and family and work side by side in festive creativity. Enrollment limited to 13, so don’t delay!

Gingerbread Workshop Family Session

Ages 7 – Adult

(Ages 12 & under must be accompanied by an adult registrant.)

Sunday Dec. 2

2 pm – 3:30 pm

Course Fee: $24

Member Course Fee: $20

Pre-registration required. Two Session Choices. Full info on both sessions HERE

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

This program is offered at:

Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St. Manassas, VA 20110

