Join The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design for its first Gingerbread Date Night! Celebrate the season and enjoy a night out with a date, special friend or family member. We will provide all of the materials you need to create your sugary and sweet gingerbread house. Enjoy wine and heavy holiday hors d’oeuvres as you decorate.

Ticket Includes:

Entry for two people

1 Bottle of Wine (Pinot Grigio, Prosecco or Chardonnay) or a non-alcoholic option (Italian Soda)

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts

1 gingerbread house and sugary treat building accessories

This is a ticketed event and you must be over 21 years of age (proof of age required at check-in) $90 (per couple)