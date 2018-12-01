Gingerbread Date Night

to Google Calendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design for its first Gingerbread Date Night! Celebrate the season and enjoy a night out with a date, special friend or family member. We will provide all of the materials you need to create your sugary and sweet gingerbread house. Enjoy wine and heavy holiday hors d’oeuvres as you decorate.

Ticket Includes:

Entry for two people

1 Bottle of Wine (Pinot Grigio, Prosecco or Chardonnay) or a non-alcoholic option (Italian Soda)

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts

1 gingerbread house and sugary treat building accessories

This is a ticketed event and you must be over 21 years of age (proof of age required at check-in) $90 (per couple)

Info
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
804-644-3041
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Gingerbread Date Night - 2018-12-01 19:00:00
Ride Along

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular