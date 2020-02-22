This year we are thrilled to be presenting our full evening production ‘Unveil’ at the Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival! Join us and find out how the shocking news twists and turns through dance with GDC Artistic Director, Shu-Chen Cuff’s new work ‘Breaking News.’ In addition to this innovative and meaningful works, we will also present a unique cultural experience with ‘We, The Moon, The Sun’ – an Asian culturally influenced work combining Chinese Opera movements and modern dance and a meaningful and elegant contemporary ballet ‘Infinity’.
Gin Dance Company Presents 'Unveil'
Atlas Performing Arts Center 1333 H Street NE, District of Columbia
Atlas Performing Arts Center 1333 H Street NE, District of Columbia View Map
Dance
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more