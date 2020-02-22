Gin Dance Company Presents 'Unveil'

This year we are thrilled to be presenting our full evening production ‘Unveil’ at the Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival! Join us and find out how the shocking news twists and turns through dance with GDC Artistic Director, Shu-Chen Cuff’s new work ‘Breaking News.’ In addition to this innovative and meaningful works, we will also present a unique cultural experience with ‘We, The Moon, The Sun’ – an Asian culturally influenced work combining Chinese Opera movements and modern dance and a meaningful and elegant contemporary ballet ‘Infinity’.