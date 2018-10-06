Join us to celebrate GDC’s 8th season with our season opening production ‘The Story of Our Lives’! You will get to enjoy a full evening performance of our innovative and electrifying work including premier of Artistic Director Shu-Chen Cuff’s newest work ‘We, The Moon, The Sun’ – an Asian culturally influenced work blending Chinese Opera movements and modern dance in which Shu-Chen explores through movement the idea that we are One… Our energy on this earthy plane flow together continually just as the earth, the moon, and the sun all depend on each other. Also, ‘200 Feet’, inspired by author Jack Canfield’s teachings – “how life tends to unfold before us. If we just trust, the next 200 feet will unfold, and the next 200 feet after that and so on. Your life will keep unfolding and it will eventually get you to the destination of whatever it is that you truly want.” The production will also include GDC’s critically acclaimed and audience favorite signature piece ‘L.E.O.’ and the touching and story telling piece ‘The Other Side’ Come join us!
Gin Dance Company Presents 'The Story of Our Lives'
CenterStage at Reston Community Center 2310 Colts 2310 Colts Neck Road, Virginia 20191
CenterStage at Reston Community Center 2310 Colts 2310 Colts Neck Road, Virginia 20191 View Map
Dance
Sep 21, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more