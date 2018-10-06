Gin Dance Company Presents 'The Story of Our Lives'

Join us to celebrate GDC’s 8th season with our season opening production ‘The Story of Our Lives’! You will get to enjoy a full evening performance of our innovative and electrifying work including premier of Artistic Director Shu-Chen Cuff’s newest work ‘We, The Moon, The Sun’ – an Asian culturally influenced work blending Chinese Opera movements and modern dance in which Shu-Chen explores through movement the idea that we are One… Our energy on this earthy plane flow together continually just as the earth, the moon, and the sun all depend on each other. Also, ‘200 Feet’, inspired by author Jack Canfield’s teachings – “how life tends to unfold before us. If we just trust, the next 200 feet will unfold, and the next 200 feet after that and so on. Your life will keep unfolding and it will eventually get you to the destination of whatever it is that you truly want.” The production will also include GDC’s critically acclaimed and audience favorite signature piece ‘L.E.O.’ and the touching and story telling piece ‘The Other Side’ Come join us!