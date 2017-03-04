Gin Dance Company Presents Spring in Your Step

This year we are thrilled to be presenting our full evening production ‘Spring in Your Step’ at the Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival! For this production, we are excited to be premiering Artistic Director Shu-Chen Cuff’s newest work ‘Burgundy’ an edgy, electrifying, and energetic dance along with GDC’s critically acclaimed and audience favorite signature pieces ‘Solitaire’ and the vivid and humorous ‘Hello! Goodbye!’ Each piece builds on the premise that by encouraging each of us to see the good in others and to appreciate and connect with each other we form a stronger and better community. There is no better way to greet this spring season with this fun and uplifting performance! Come join us!

Where:

Atlas Performing Arts Center – Lang Theater

1333 H Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Tickets:

https://atlasarts.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0Si000000JKD0rEAH