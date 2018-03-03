Gin Dance Company Presents 'Phenomona' at the Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival

Join us to celebrate the legendary Leonard Bernstein Centennial with the premier of GDC Artistic Director, Shu-Chen Cuff’s brand new work 'L.E.O.' - an acronym for Listen - listen deeply into your inner beliefs; Enrich - enrich your soul, and Optimize - make the best out of what you have. This work stands behind Leonardo Bernstein’s philosophy that we all do our part to make the world a better place. inspired by the work of Leonard Bernstein and ‘The Other Side’ in which Shu-Chen delves into various phenomena through movements to expand the audience’s imagination – Most of us have been through the loss of a loved one. So many of us wonder when we leave this world, do we still linger on an earthy plane or do we go somewhere else? Does the other world try to connect/communicate with us. Can we connect both worlds?

Besides these two innovative and meaningful works, you will also see GDC’s critically acclaimed and audience favorite signature pieces ‘Burgundy,’ and ‘Connect.Disconnect.’