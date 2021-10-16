Gin Dance Company Presents "Perfect 10 +" at the Capital One Hall

To extend the celebration of our 10th Anniversary season, Gin Dance Company will present a full evening production entitled “Perfect 10+” comprised of four World Premier pieces at the Brand New Capital One Hall on October 16!! First, a collaboration with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) for the convergence of two art forms, modern dance & fashion design in the production of “Runway”. Second, “The Golden Time”, an Asian/culturally influenced work combining Chinese Opera movements and modern dance in exploring the golden time of Shanghai in the 1920s and the role women played during that era in China. Plus two additional World Premier works, “Aspire” and “When the Wind Blows.” GDC features all original choreography by Artistic Director Shu-Chen Cuff. Come join us for a special celebration and a unique cultural experience! www.gindance.org

This production is supported by Virginia Commission for the Arts, ArtsFairfax, and Fashion Institute of Technology.