Gin Dance Company Presents 'NEXT' at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival

Join GDC’s production of ‘NEXT’ featuring the world premiere of Artistic Director Shu-Chen Cuff’s newest work ‘Infinity’ in which Shu-Chen expresses through movement that we are all spiritual beings having a physical experience and that our journey to learn, grow, and love continue well beyond our limited time on this earthly plane. Also featured in the production is ‘We, The Moon, The Sun’ – an Asian culturally influenced work combining Eastern philosophy and Chinese Opera movements blended with modern dance in which Shu-Chen explores the idea that we are One… Our energy continually flows together just as the earth, the moon, and the sun all depend on each other. GDC will also be performing critically acclaimed and audience favorite signature pieces ‘L.E.O.’ an elegant and delightful contemporary ballet and a story telling piece entitled ‘200 Feet’ – inspired by the teachings of the author of ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’, Jack Canfield. Come join us for a special cultural experience! www.gindance.org