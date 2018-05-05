A GIFT FOR HER MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT

Event Schedule:

5:30 PM: Doors Open - Gift4U Marketplace Open

6:00 PM: Dessert Buffet

6:30 PM: Meet and Greet for VIP Ticket Holders

7:00 PM: Point of Grace Concert

Please join us for “A Gift for Her,” a women's event at Crossroads United Methodist Church Saturday, May 5th. The event features Dove Award artists Point of Grace and includes the Gift4U Marketplace and a fabulous dessert buffet with treats from Cafe Schumann. There will be an opportunity to learn about how you can help transform the life of a vulnerable child through our Sponsor A Child initiative.

​Helping Children Worldwide supports more than 600 extremely vulnerable children and youth in Sierra Leone, providing for their education, medical care, spiritual mentoring and leadership training. Sponsoring one of these deserving students is a wonderful way to engage in our mission to transform the lives of vulnerable children and youth, so that they can achieve their awesome, God-given potential. ​

The women of Point of Grace have provided a soundtrack to our lives for over two decades. With faith-filled and passionate lyrics, their memorable melodies and soaring harmonies have inspired generations to live boldly and make God's love the foundation of their lives. With over 8 million recordings sold, 3 GRAMMY nominations, multiple Dove awards, and countless accolades, the story of a few gifted college girls with a simple passion to share their musical gifts for the Glory of God continues to evolve and engage thousands of fans, both old and new.

Sponsor this event:

$5,000 – Multi-Event Sponsorship

2 reserved seats in our VIP section at Gift for Her, plus 4 general admission tickets and 2 page ad in the program for all three 2018 HCW events, recognition from the stage, and acknowledgment in the audiovisual presentation during the show.

Email Samar@helpingchildrenworldwide.org or call Samar at 703-793 - 9521 to learn more about Multi-Event Sponsorship​

$2,500 – Platinum Corporate Sponsor

2 reserved seats in our VIP section at Gift for Her, plus 18 general admission tickets, 2 page ad in the program, recognition from the stage, and acknowledgment in the audiovisual presentation during the show.

$1,000 – Premier Sponsor

10 general admission tickets, 2 page ad in the program, recognition from the stage, and acknowledgment in the audiovisual presentation during the show.

$500 – Gold Sponsor

5 general admission tickets, 1 page ad in the program, recognition from the stage, and acknowledgment in the audiovisual presentation during the show.

$250 – Silver Sponsor

2 general admission tickets, acknowledgment in the program, acknowledgment in the audiovisual presentation during the show, and 20% off price of ad in the program (see ad prices below).

Participate in the Gift4U Markeplace: An opportunity to celebrate your business' connection to women

$250 – Gift4U Marketplace Sponsor

8 ft. display space (full table), 2 general admission tickets, acknowledgment in the program, opportunity to make on-site sales, and 10% off price of ad in the program

$125 – Gift4U Marketplace Sponsor

4 ft. display space (half table), 2 general admission tickets, acknowledgment in the program, opportunity to make on-site sales, and 5% off price of ad in the program

Cost: Payment required - $25 - General Admission ​$50 - VIP Ticket Meet and Greet with Point of Grace before the show, seating in our VIP section, and a copy of Point of Grace's latest album "Beautiful Name" to take home. $200 - General Admission Group of 10