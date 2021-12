Join author Andy Adkins III as he discusses his book, “You Can’t Get Much Closer Thank This,” a soldier’s memoir about Bronze Star recipient Andy Adkins, Jr. and his experiences with the 80th Division in Europe during World War II.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5z74ez_oRcWhPqjXheUPHQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/33Aelhc