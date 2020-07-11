Georgia Peaches and Fresh Pecans at Coyote Hole

We are so excited to have Georgia Truck Peaches come to Lake Anna! You'll be able to pre-order peaches and pecans directly from them at our location.

https://georgiapeachtruck.com/peaches4pickup/ ** Select Coyote Hole Ciderworks for pick up location.

There will be a few “day of” purchase options but we highly recommend pre-ordering to ensure you are able to get what you want.

Covid measures are in place at each location as well. For more information please visit their website at https://georgiapeachtruck.com/faq/