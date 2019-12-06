Georgetown GLOW

Georgetown Commercial District , Virginia 20007

Experience the sparkle of the season at GLOW in Georgetown, the region's only free, curated outdoor public light art experience! Join us for the 6th edition, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019 - SUNDAY, JANUARY 5, 2020, with works lit nightly from 5 - 10 pm.

Follow along at #GeorgetownGLOW and visit our dedicated GLOW website, georgetownglowdc.com, for information on this year's 11 installations from local, regional and international artists, an exhibition map, and information on additional GLOW programming -- including more than 30 walking tours, a late-night shopping and dining event, and holiday family fun on Book Hill.

For more holiday happenings in Georgetown, visit georgetowndc.com/events.

GLOW is presented by the Georgetown Business Improvement District and is funded in part by the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities (DCCAH), an agency supported in party by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Vacation & Holiday
2022989222
