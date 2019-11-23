George Orwell's: 1984

Aquila Theatre brings one of the great novels of the 20th Century to the stage—George Orwell’s dystopian 1984—in a chilling and timely production. The cautionary tale is set in the super-state Oceania, a totalitarian regime ruled by the “Party” and its leader, “Big Brother,” who employ the “Thought Police” to quell individualism and independent thinking. Obedient rank-and-file Party member Winston Smith secretly hates the repressive regime and dreams of a rebellion against Big Brother. He begins a forbidden relationship with Julia, a fellow employee, and his life sets off in a dangerous direction. Published in 1949, 1984 examines the issues of truth, nationalism, censorship, surveillance, privacy, and individualism. Aquila Theatre’s production of 1984 provides a space to contemplate the value of individual thought. “Aquila’s productions are beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing, and crystalline in effect” (The New Yorker).