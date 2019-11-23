George Orwell's: 1984

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Aquila Theatre brings one of the great novels of the 20th Century to the stage—George Orwell’s dystopian 1984—in a chilling and timely production. The cautionary tale is set in the super-state Oceania, a totalitarian regime ruled by the “Party” and its leader, “Big Brother,” who employ the “Thought Police” to quell individualism and independent thinking. Obedient rank-and-file Party member Winston Smith secretly hates the repressive regime and dreams of a rebellion against Big Brother. He begins a forbidden relationship with Julia, a fellow employee, and his life sets off in a dangerous direction. Published in 1949, 1984 examines the issues of truth, nationalism, censorship, surveillance, privacy, and individualism. Aquila Theatre’s production of 1984 provides a space to contemplate the value of individual thought. “Aquila’s productions are beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing, and crystalline in effect” (The New Yorker).

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
