George Mason University and Gainesville Community Choir Present Special Collaboration Concert

George Mason University’s Choral Department and Gainesville Community Concert are joining for a Fall Concert on Sunday, October 20, 3:00 pm at the Center for the Arts on GMU’s Fairfax campus. The concert features University Singers under the direction of Dr. Stan Engebretson, University Chorale under the direction of Dr. Lisa Billingham, and Gainesville Community Choir under the direction of Jacob Lash. The choirs will perform individually as well as combined pieces in this special concert. The repertoire features a range of Celtic standards, modern Spiritual, and Sacred music.

Tickets are available at the door and online at https://cfa.gmu.edu.

$12 for adults / $8 for seniors / $5 for students 18 and under / free for current GMU students.

Sunday, October 20, 3pm

GMU Center for the Arts, Fairfax