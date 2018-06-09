Geo Series: Stratford under our Feet with Dr. Robert Weems

Most of the visitors who stroll the Stratford beach looking for the occasional shark’s tooth or bone fragment do not realize that they have just found a small clue about a very distant time. The cliffs at Stratford Hall record millions of years of earth’s history, and more importantly, divulge evidences of vast earth climate changes as well as continental movements. Dr. Robert Weems, retired United States Geological Survey paleontologist and internationally renowned expert on the Miocene epoch will be presenting a rare opportunity to learn more about these Earth transformations as they are recorded in the cliffs at Stratford Hall. After a short discussion and slide presentation in the duPont Library, registrants will proceed to the beach to begin their trek into time. Visitors will be allowed special access to restricted beach areas. The Stratford Hall Paleo Patrol will assist in the identification of specimens.

This is a rare opportunity for those interested in the earth sciences. The cost is $55 for age 13 and older.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m. Contact Jon Bachman at jbachman@stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-1972 for more information and/or registration.

All registrants will be required to sign an insurance waiver and follow safety instructions. Plan to pack a lunch that will not spoil in the heat of June! Please dress for the weather; wear water shoes or other footwear that is both comfortable and waterproof. Bring a supply of drinking water and insect repellent. This is a weather-dependent program and, in case of inclement weather, the event may be cancelled. Please check on our website homepage for last-minute event updates. No rain date is scheduled and full refunds will be made if the event is cancelled.