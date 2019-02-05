What’s the connection between genetics and a bowl of chili? That question will be answered by way of a hands-on exercise at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Mini Medical School. The free three-part series, titled “Genes, Environment, and Choices,” will be held January 29 and February 5 and 12 at the school.

Each evening of the Mini Medical School will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and include both talks and interactive activities. The series will conclude with a celebration and the awarding of certificates. Spaces are limited. To reserve your spot, contact Courtney Powell at cbrakes@vt.edu or 540-526-2588.