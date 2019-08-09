GENEALOGY WORKSHOP Historic Census Records at the Library of Virginia

United States Census records provide a framework for initial genealogical research as well as offering significant clues to comprehending a bigger picture of a person’s life—his or her family relations, community, migrations, and livelihood. Led by Library staff members Mary Clark (director of acquisitions and access management), Kevin Shupe (archivist), and John Deal (editor), this workshop will illuminate the particulars of each census, suggesting potential search strategies, tips for finding missing ancestors, and ways to mine the census for more information. We will also introduce the non-population and special censuses, such as agricultural, slave, mortality, and veterans’ censuses, showing how they might provide useful insights. For more information, contact ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.