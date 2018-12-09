Gay Apparel

A Dazzling Holiday Cabaret featuring Kara Tameika Watkins and Stephen Gregory Smith

Take a fun romp through the holiday songbooks of cultures around the world as Kara and Stephen sing fireside holiday favorites while executing death-defying wardrobe changes!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)