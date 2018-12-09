Gay Apparel

to Google Calendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

A Dazzling Holiday Cabaret featuring Kara Tameika Watkins and Stephen Gregory Smith

Take a fun romp through the holiday songbooks of cultures around the world as Kara and Stephen sing fireside holiday favorites while executing death-defying wardrobe changes!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Info
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Vacation & Holiday
7034369948
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Gay Apparel - 2018-12-09 19:00:00
Indulge Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular