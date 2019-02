Palladio and his Influence on 500 years of Architecture,

A lecture by Gary Paul

Reception at 6pm; Lecture at 6:30pm

While exploring the iconic 16th Century Veneto farmhouses designed by Andrea Palladio, Gary Paul discovered the connection between Palladio and the famous food staple of the Italian north — risotto. Ten excursions to the Veneto and several more to other Italian destinations, and with additional explorations across the globe, Gary traces the influence of Palladio’s architecture through architects, architectural styles, and popular culture well into the late 20th Century.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, in partnership with the Center for Palladian Studies in American, is excited to present this lecture by esteemed researcher and lecturer, Gary Paul.

Join us for a reception before the lecture to enjoy refreshments and meet Mr. Paul.

Tickets are $25 per person; Advance registration required; tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable