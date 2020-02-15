Take a break from the cold weather and enjoy some warmth and beautiful sights in our new garden room greenhouse! Come celebrate with us as we cut the ribbon for our new greenhouse addition! Complimentary tea and small bites provided for you to enjoy!
"Garden Room" Tea and Ribbon Cutting
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Home & Garden
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more