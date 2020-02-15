"Garden Room" Tea and Ribbon Cutting

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061

Take a break from the cold weather and enjoy some warmth and beautiful sights in our new garden room greenhouse! Come celebrate with us as we cut the ribbon for our new greenhouse addition! Complimentary tea and small bites provided for you to enjoy!

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
8046933966
