Garden Dialogues 2020: Alexandria, VA

Register Now for an exclusive tour of the grounds of journalist Eric Sevareid’s former home that was recently revived by a passionate new owner. Jennifer Horn Landscape Architecture has brought new life into the home and garden. Reclaimed brick was used to build a raised planter along the original structure, and a stainless-steel rill leads visitors to a water basin at the front door. Scouring rush and ostrich fern create dramatic textures. Walls are softened with plants, and the large pavers with open joints provide some seating. Pachysandra, little king birch, and fern complement a reclaimed sculpture found on the site.

This Garden Dialogue will be led by JHLA Principal Jennifer Horn.

All events will be subject to local guidelines on gatherings, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and stay-at-home orders. Attendance is limited to 25-30 people, not only to maximize the safety of those attending but to promote an intimate learning experience. If this event needs to be postponed to comply with local ordinances, registrants will be notified directly.