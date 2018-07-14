GARDEN ARRANGEMENTS WITH SPELL GARDEN DESIGN

We are thrilled to announce Garden Arrangements workshop with Molly Spell Artz of Spell Garden Design! Molly will teach participants to combine cuttings from common garden plants with market flowers to create artful arrangements. “This is something I like to do in my own home because I can take a few blooms off some of my plants and use a variety of textures and heights to create a beautiful arrangement that lasts for next to nothing. It’s like having my garden inside and outside my home.” - Molly Spell Artz

Molly will go over all the steps needed to create your own Garden Arrangement - how to best utilize your garden, what places in town often have the resources for the additional elements, and how to arrange everything. *Two hours includes instruction and all materials for your arrangement, we do ask that you bring a pair of floral snips or garden shears.

Saturday, July 14th

12 pm - 2 pm

$50 per participant*

Call the gallery to secure your spot through payment - 8043406036.