GALLERY TALK WITH MICHAEL SPENCER

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Michael Spencer is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Historic Preservation at the University of Mary Washington as well as the Chair of the department. His classes and interests have provided him the opportunity to delve into University of Mary Washington history as well as local Fredericksburg, Virginia building history including the documentation of historic agricultural structures within the Rappahannock River valley.

Spencer’s talk will be focusing on Charles M. Robinson’s designs for institutions of higher education in Virginia.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on our website.

($10 for Branch Members)

