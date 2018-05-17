Ben Knapp, director of the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology, and Kevin Concannon, director of the School of Visual Arts, will speak about some of Laurie Anderson's works and the experiences they had working with Anderson and her collaborators.
Gallery Talk: Ben Knapp and Kevin Concannon on Laurie Anderson
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
