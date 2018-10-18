Gallery Opening & Show: Hal Horwitz: Our Native Orchids, A Retrospective

Hal Horwitz was a Richmond pediatric dentist who took up photography as a hobby more than thirty years ago, developing a special interest in native orchids. Horwitz photographed nearly all of Virginia’s orchid species and attempted to photograph all

200 orchids native to the United States. He made scores of trips into the habitats of these plants and created a photographic record as remarkable for its scope as for its beauty.

Reception Sponsored by Helen Horwitz

This show will run in the Sara D. November Gallery October 18 – November 23.

FREE and open to all