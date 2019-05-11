The Gallery@Nest is Proud to Present TINFOIL HAT featuring the work of Gregg Carbo

The Gallery@Nest is excited to present the exhibition and sale TINFOIL HAT featuring the work of Gregg Carbo. Gregg, a feature of the RVA art scene for over 35 years, has described Tinfoil Hat as "A deep rabbit hole of forgotten events, embodied within objects, that initiate a sensory response in the present moment" and as "a collection of works that used recovered objects as the initial inspiration".

Having taught at the Governor's School, St Catherine's School, VCU and the VMFA, Gregg's work spans almost all media including photography, painting, collage and sculpture. He has won numerous awards and exhibited in group and solo shows throughout Virginia. This will be his first solo exhibition and sale at Nest.

Opening reception is Saturday, May 11th from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Tinfoil Hat will continue through June 22nd on Mondays 10-6, Wed-Sat 10-5 and Sundays 12-5 (closed Tuesdays). Visit www.Facebook.com/rvaNest for more information.