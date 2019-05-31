Gallery Games

All ages; free and open to the public

MAC swag available while supplies last

Arts and Music Trivia, 6:30 PM

Flex your knowledge of visual and performing-arts related trivia from the classics to contemporary works. Winner receives a MAC swag bag with two tickets to our June 7th performance featuring Robert Randolph and the Family Band!

(Young adults and adults; approximately 20-30 minutes)

Peaceable Kingdom Scavenger Hunt

Can you find a list of objects hidden within the lush and complex works of Gerry Bannan?

(All ages; encourages long looking; self-guided)

1,000 Words

Can you recreate one of Gerry Bannan’s incredible natural scenes…using only words? We’ll show you how.

(All ages; builds observational skills and descriptive vocabulary; self-guided with assistance available)

Tableau To-Go

Create your own collaged forest or river scene inspired by Gerry Bannan’s Peaceable Kingdom. Supplies provided.

(All ages; engages motor skills and creativity; hands-on and self-guided with assistance available)