Gallery Games

All ages; free and open to the public
MAC swag available while supplies last
Arts and Music Trivia, 6:30 PM
Flex your knowledge of visual and performing-arts related trivia from the classics to contemporary works. Winner receives a MAC swag bag with two tickets to our June 7th performance featuring Robert Randolph and the Family Band!
(Young adults and adults; approximately 20-30 minutes)
Peaceable Kingdom Scavenger Hunt
Can you find a list of objects hidden within the lush and complex works of Gerry Bannan?
(All ages; encourages long looking; self-guided)
1,000 Words
Can you recreate one of Gerry Bannan’s incredible natural scenes…using only words? We’ll show you how.
(All ages; builds observational skills and descriptive vocabulary; self-guided with assistance available)
Tableau To-Go
Create your own collaged forest or river scene inspired by Gerry Bannan’s Peaceable Kingdom. Supplies provided.
(All ages; engages motor skills and creativity; hands-on and self-guided with assistance available)