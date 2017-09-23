Gallery at First UU - Day 4

A visual feast for the eyes, this is not your grandma's church-basement craft show! Gallery at First UU, the 52nd annual Fine Arts and Crafts show and sale opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20th and runs through Sunday, September 24th. Sponsored by the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond, located at 1000 Blanton Avenue, Richmond VA 23221, Gallery at First UU is one of Richmond’s longest running juried fine arts and crafts exhibition and sale. The show features an eclectic mix of oil paintings, watercolors, lithographs, fiber art, lamps, photographs, prints, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry, stained glass, paper, wood, wearable art, weaving from 175 local and regional artists!

Check our Facebook page for artist demonstration events.

All aspects of the show are run by volunteers, from the jurors, to the administrators, to the designers, to the “muscles,” to the publicity. Our congregants transform from ordinary daytime professionals such as actuaries and lawyers, teachers and IT geeks, to denizens of the arts, turning the award-winning open-space floor plan of First UU into a first rate art gallery and exhibition space.

Gallery at First UU Arts and Crafts Show and Sale is housed in the award-winning, contemporary building of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond. Prices range from ten dollars to several thousand dollars. There is no admission charge to the show.

For more information, call 804.355.0777 or email gallery@richmonduu.org or find us on Facebook at GalleryAtFirstUU.