Gainesville Community Choir Presents Requiem for the Living

Enjoy an evening of majestic music from Gainesville Community Choir under the direction of Jacob Lash. This concert features guest singers, chamber orchestra, and pipe organ - centered around Dan Forrest's masterpiece, Requiem for the Living. It will also serve as the director's Graduate Conducting Recital through George Mason University's School of Music. The choir most recently collaborated with George Mason University at the Fall Choral Invitational in October.

Friday, December 6th from 8:00 to 9:00 pm at Providence Presbyterian Church, Fairfax

Tickets available at the door. Cash, check, credit card accepted.

$15 Adult, $10 Age 9-17, Age 8 and under FREE. There is also a family cap of $60

Doors open 7:30pm with general admission seating.

The audience is welcome to join the choir after the concert for a reception.

Visit https://gainesvillecommunitychoir.com to learn more.