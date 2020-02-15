Future Kings 6th Annual Black history Gala

Creating Networks for Bright Futures!

Future Kings, a non-profit organization based in Dumfries, VA, is proud to announce our upcoming 6th Annual Black History Month Gala, where we commemorate the pioneers before us and celebrate the groundbreakers here in our community today. This is an event you definitely will not want to miss, and we hope you join us as one of our guests or featured sponsors. The black-tie affair marks as one of our major fundraising events. All proceeds received go toward our Future Kings Scholarship fund, as well as provide age-appropriate hands-on training to help our young men excel as culturally responsible professionals. Your support will aid us in our quest to continue to inspire our youth to become the next generation of innovative thinkers and trailblazers.

Future Kings serves some of the most exceptional young men from underserved communities in grades 6 through 12. Through STEM career training in lucrative and high growth fields, our aim is to continuously spark interest in the four core disciplines critical to the development of America's technological advancements of today and tomorrow. We focus specifically in the fields of; (1) cybersecurity, (2) biomedical sciences, (3) computer game design, and (4) custom engineering.

Becoming one of our Featured Sponsors will not only provide your organization with exposure to a STEM-focused audience but will also assure the success of our local graduating seniors who plan on attending college with STEM majors.