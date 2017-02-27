Funday Monday in the City of Fairfax

Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. There will be music, movement, story telling, performances, crafts, and more! It is open to children of all ages, however especially for those who haven’t yet started school! Programs are FREE and open to the public, donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area, and stroller access at the rear of Old Town Hall on Main St.
Upcoming Schedule:
February 27, 2017 - Movement Monday
March 6, 2017 - Mr. Skip: Fun & Songs
March 13, 2017 - Story Time & Crafts
March 20, 2017 - TBA
March 27, 2017 - Movement Monday
April 3, 2017 - Mr Skip: Fun & Songs
April 10, 2017 - Story Time & Crafts
April 17, 2017 - TBA
April 24, 2017 - Movement Monday
Info
Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia, Virginia 22030 View Map
