Join us for the Funday Monday Eclipse Special!

On August 21st from 1-4pm we'll have stories, crafts, music, and more while the eclipse travels overhead! Pack a picnic lunch or visit one of our local restaurants and join us in the square for all the fun! Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax.

Free viewing glasses will be available as supplies last. However, you can secure your own glasses here: http://www.2017solar.com/free-eclipse-glasses/

*Note - this event will be weather permitting.