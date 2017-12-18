Funday Monday in the City of Fairfax

Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. FREE and open to the public. Donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area.

703-385-7858

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts

Schedule:

Dec. 18 - Bob Brown Puppets Holiday Puppet Show*

*(Funday Monday on Dec. 18 will be held at the Sherwood Center)

Please note - there will be no Funday Monday on December 25 or January 1 due to the City Holiday.

