Funday Monday in the City of Fairfax

Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. FREE and open to the public. Donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area.

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

703-385-7858

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts

Schedule:

Dec. 4 - Mr. Skip

Dec. 11 - Story Time & Craft

Dec. 18 - Bob Brown Puppets Holiday Puppet Show*

*(Funday Monday on Dec. 18 will be held at the Sherwood Center)

Please note - there will be no Funday Monday on December 25 or January 1 due to the City Holiday.