FunDay Monday in the City of Fairfax

Movement Monday – Feels Like OM Family Yoga

Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. There will be music, movement, story telling, performances, crafts, and more! It is open to children of all ages, however especially for those who haven’t yet started school! Programs are FREE and open to the public, donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area, and stroller access at the rear of Old Town Hall on Main St.