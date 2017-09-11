Funday Monday in the City of Fairfax

Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Funday Monday – Storytime & Craft

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

703-385-7858

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts

Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. There will be music, movement, story telling, performances, crafts, and more! It is open to children of all ages, however especially for those who haven’t yet started school! Programs are FREE and open to the public, donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area.

Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030
703-352-2787
