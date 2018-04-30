Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. There will be music, movement, story telling, performances, crafts, and more! It is open to children of all ages, however especially for those who haven’t yet started school! Programs are FREE and open to the public, donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area, and stroller access at the rear of Old Town Hall on Main St.
Funday Monday
Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030
Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Kids & Family
Apr 25, 2018
Apr 26, 2018
