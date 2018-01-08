Story Time & Crafts
Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax
www.fairfaxarts.org
Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. FREE and open to the public. Donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area. Upcoming Schedule:
Jan. 8 - Story Time & Craft
Jan. 22 - Zumba Kids
Jan. 29 - Oh Susannah
Feb. 5 - Mr. Skip
Feb. 12 - Story Time & Craft
Feb. 26 - Zumba Kids
Mar. 5 - Mr. Skip
Mar. 12 - Story Time & Craft
Mar. 19 - Drew Blue Shoes Magic
Mar. 26 - Zumba Kids
Please note - there will be no Funday Monday on January 1, January 15, or February 19 due to the City Holidays.