Story Time & Crafts

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

www.fairfaxarts.org

Join the City of Fairfax every Monday morning at 10:30am for Funday Monday!!! Sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Funday Monday will offer a variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Hall. FREE and open to the public. Donations are gratefully appreciated. There is ample FREE parking in the downtown area. Upcoming Schedule:

Jan. 8 - Story Time & Craft

Jan. 22 - Zumba Kids

Jan. 29 - Oh Susannah

Feb. 5 - Mr. Skip

Feb. 12 - Story Time & Craft

Feb. 26 - Zumba Kids

Mar. 5 - Mr. Skip

Mar. 12 - Story Time & Craft

Mar. 19 - Drew Blue Shoes Magic

Mar. 26 - Zumba Kids

Please note - there will be no Funday Monday on January 1, January 15, or February 19 due to the City Holidays.