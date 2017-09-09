Fun Home

Theatre Gym at Virginia Rep Center 114 Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

SEPTEMBER 9 - OCTOBER 8, 2017

Previews September 7 and 8, 2017

Times vary. Please visit va-rep.org for details.

(804) 282-2620

Subscribers: $35

Single tickets start at $40

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical!

Years after her father’s unexpected death, Alison comes to terms with memories of her unique childhood, growing up in the Bechdel Funeral Home. Moving between the past and present, she relives her struggles to connect with her father and her growing awareness of her own sexuality. This ground-breaking musical is funny, honest, and uplifting.

Theatre Gym at Virginia Rep Center 114 Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220
8042822620
