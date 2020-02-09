FRUITIVE HILLTOP - PIZZA SLICE GIVEAWAY ON NATIONAL PIZZA DAY

Fruitive celebrates the re-opening of their Hilltop location following their recent expansion and the launch of their new plant-based pizzas with a pizza slice giveaway on National Pizza Day, February 9, 2020. Guests who visit the Hilltop location will receive a complimentary slice of one of their three signature pizzas: the Simple “Cheese” Pizza, the Seasonal Vegetable Pizza and the Spicy Mushroom Pizza. All pizzas are vegan and organic.

Fruitive Hilltop Location:

1624 Laskin Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23451