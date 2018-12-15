Frosty 5K & Reindeer Run at Embrey Mill

Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the second annual Frosty 5K and Reindeer Run. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners, a medal and a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt for all who pre-register for the race. Participants are invited to stay after the race for early access to the Christmas Village and Stafford Christmas Parade.