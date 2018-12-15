Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the second annual Frosty 5K and Reindeer Run. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners, a medal and a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt for all who pre-register for the race. Participants are invited to stay after the race for early access to the Christmas Village and Stafford Christmas Parade.
Frosty 5K & Reindeer Run at Embrey Mill
Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554
Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
Nov 30, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more