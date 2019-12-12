Come join Frontiers (Tribute to Journey) at the Tin Pan on December 12th for a special Holiday Show! They will perform Journey’s classic hits and some iconic holiday Rock n' Roll songs! They are hailed by fans and critics alike as the best Journey tribute band in the world! Even Steve Perry, the voice of Journey, calls Frontiers “My favorite tribute to Journey!” Come rock out with Frontiers and get into the holiday spirit!
Frontiers Holiday Show at the Tin Pan
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229
Concerts & Live Music


