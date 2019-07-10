Join us Wednesday mornings this summer from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm for Front Lawn Fun! This free, family-friendly program will feature outdoor games and toys from yesteryear. Weather permitting, you’ll find us on our front lawn along Arthur Ashe Boulevard stretching out legs AND our minds.

How did kids play in the past? Toys like Jacks, Jacob’s Ladders, and YoYos have been found around the world for thousands of years. You will get the chance to play with colonial-era replicas of these games, as well as take part in slinky races down our front steps, giant checkers on the lawn, and even try your luck in getting George Washington back home to Mount Vernon in a 19th century version of Chutes and Ladders.

The activity will take place on the front lawn by the Boulevard (weather permitting) or in the Gottwald Gateway (rain and heat plan).

The event is free but does not include admission to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.