“From Thomas Cole to Thomas Moran: Nineteenth-Century American Landscapes at the Maier Museum”

Metropolitan Museum of American Art Research Association, Dr. Shannon Vittoria, will explore the development of nineteenth-century American landscape painting through a series of works in Randolph’s collection, focusing on the European roots and transatlantic travels of artists including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, George Inness, and Thomas Moran, among others.

Shannon Vittoria joined the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of American Art in October 2015. She specializes in American painting and works on paper, with a focus on landscape art and women artists. She contributed to the research and organization of "Thomas Cole's Journey: Atlantic Crossings" (2018). As an Andrew W. Mellon Curatorial Fellow in the department (2013-14), she assisted with research for "Thomas Hart Benton's America Today Mural Rediscovered" (2014–15).

Vittoria received her PhD in art history from the City University of New York's Graduate Center, where she completed her doctoral dissertation, "Nature and Nostalgia in the Art of Mary Nimmo Moran" (1842–1899). She has held curatorial research positions at the Frick Collection, the Morgan Library and Museum, and the New York Historical Society.

This lecture is the 2nd Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture, a series which highlights works from the Randolph College Collection. The series is supported by the Honorable Paul Whitehead, Jr. and was established in 2018 in memory of his wife Sandra Stone Whitehead.

Reception to follow.