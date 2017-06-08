From These Woods Reception

Exploring the dynamic relationship between humanity, the natural world, and the creative impulse, this exhibition features handmade works created by highly skilled artists throughout the Appalachian region. Artists working in a number of artistic styles and practices, including woodturning, carving, basketry, and furniture making, will be featured. Among the artists represented are Bill and Corinne Graefe of Phoenix Hardwoods (Floyd, Virginia), Alex Bannan (Roanoke, Virginia), Jennifer Zurick (Berea, Kentucky), and Norm Sartorius (Parkersburg, West Virginia), as well as additional artists from the Phoenix Hardwoods collective, among others.