Fright Light Planetarium Show

It’s a howling good time in the Abbitt Planetarium with this frightfully awesome mix of terror-ific tunes! Wild and weird laser images accompany songs from Black Sabbath, Garbage, The Who and so many more! Come enjoy this laser spook-tacular!

Master playlist can be viewed at the website, https://thevlm.org/events/planetarium-shows/holiday/ Please note that a selected group of the songs listed here will be played at any given show. Your show’s playlist will be determined by the laserist. For more information, contact the museum at 757-595-1900. Song selections are family-friendly.

You can catch a 30-minute version of “Fright Light” at 6:15, 7 and 7:45 pm. Tickets are $2 for members, $4 for non-members. Then there will be an hour-long version at 8:30 p.m.. Those tickets $3 for VLM members, $6 non-members.